Prabhu Deva to marry his niece, 9 years after divorce from first wife: Report

Dance sensation, actor and director Prabhu Deva is rumoured to tie the knot for the second time.

Prabhu, who has been a part of showbiz for the last 32 years, has made waves for his dancing styles, bagging a National Award for Best Choreography and a Padma Shri.

Deva who migrated from full-time acting to direction has courted his share of controversies back in the day.

Now, a report by Times of India suggests that the 47-year-old, who is said to be in a relationship with his niece plans to get married soon.

However, the report is said to be a rumour, since there has not been any kind of confirmation around it.

For those unversed, Prabhu was previously married to Ramlatha, and the couple had three kids. However, their eldest son died on cancer in 2008.

In 2010, Deva headlined for his relationship with actress Nayanthara, which led to his wife filing a petition in the family court, demanding her arrest and requesting a reunion.

However, the two ended their marriage with a divorce in 2011.

In 2012, Nayanthara confirmed that she had ended her affair with Prabhu.

On work front, Prabhu will be donning the director’s hat for “Radhe” featuring Salman Khan and Disha Patani.

Prabhu earlier called the shots on the Salman Khan films "Wanted" (2009) and "Dabangg 3" (2019).

Prabhu earlier told TOI, Salman does sixteen to eighteen retakes for no reason, as he is extremely particular about his shots and doesn’t wish to dissatisfy the directors. He also added that directors and choreographers should refrain from making Salman do things, and instead let him do what he does best.

Salman and Disha were seen together in last year's "Bharat".

"Radhe" is said to be a Bollywood remake of the 2017 Korean action thriller, "The Outlaws".

The film casts Salman as a cop, and also features Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles.