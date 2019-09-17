Prabhas unveils the first poster of movie 'Mann Bairagi' based on PM Narendra Modi

The first look poster of 'Mann Bairagi' was digitally presented by superstar Prabhas today on the occassion of 69th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mann Bairagi is Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s latest production, that is based on an untold story from the life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It is based on an aspect of the Prime Minister's life that is unknown to the public so far. The film is produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Mahaveer Jain and is written & directed by Ssanjay Tripaathy.

Here's how Prabhas wished Prime Minister by sharing the first look of Mann Bairagi and a sweet message through his social media.