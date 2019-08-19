Prabhas turns ‘Bad Boy’ for Jacqueline Fernandez in this new 'Saaho' number

Jacqueline Fernandez has set the record of giving chartbuster songs with her impeccable dance and killer moves. The actress is all set to sizzle in Saaho‘s upcoming song ‘Bad Boy’ featuring her and lead actor Prabhas where the audience is already awaiting the groovy number to add on to their playlists!

The actress has recently shot the special song of Saaho with Prabhas in Austria. On her first-ever collaboration with Prabhas and overall experience working with the team down South, Jacqueline Fernandez shares, “We went into this song completely blindfolded, and yet, it’s turned out very well. It’s the first time that I worked with a team down South, and I was amazed that they work at such a fast pace. They’re so professional and well-prepared. Prabhas rehearsed all his moves with me on the set until he had nailed it.”

The first glimpse of the song ‘Bad Boy’ was shown at the special pre-release event of Saaho in Hyderabad. Since then, fans can’t keep calm to witness the magic of Jacqueline and Prabhas together on screen for the first time ever in Saaho.