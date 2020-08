Prabhas teams up with 'Tanhaji' filmmaker Om Raut for 3D biggie 'Adipurush'

Telugu superstar Prabhas is set to collaborate with director Om Raut of "Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior" fame, for a 3D film titled "Adipurush", to be shot in Hindi and Telugu, and later dubbed in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and other languages.

"Every role and every character comes with its own challenges, but portraying a character like this comes with tremendous responsibility and pride. I am very excited to portray this character of our epic, especially the way Om has designed it. I am sure the youth of our country will shower all their love on our film," said the "Bahubali" actor.

Raut added: "We embark on this journey with tremendous passion and pride and promise our audience an experience like never before."