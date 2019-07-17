Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor starrer ‘Saaho’ postponed to avoid major clash?

15th August is slated to see some of the biggest releases on the big screen including Netflix dropping the second reason of Sacred Games. One of the big release also include the tri-lingual film Saaho starring south star Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor.

The film created a lot of buzz since its inception and received love post the trailer and song release. But according to latest reports in Pinkvilla the makers are considering a shift in the release date. Instead of 15th the film is now said to release on 30th August 2019. South film industry will also see other two release on 15th including Sharwanand starrer Ranarangam and Adivi Sesh's Evaru, because of which the date for Saaho is being shifted. As for the Hindi Box office, Akshay Kumar’s Mission Mangal and John Abraham’s Batla House is slated to release on Independence Day.

The action thriller is directed by Sujeeth and will also feature Jackie Shroff, Murli Sharma, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Chunky Pandey, Evelyn Sharma, Mandira Besi, `and Mahesh Manjrekar in the pivotal roles.