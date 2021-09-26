Prabhas sends biryani to 'Adipurush' co-star Saif Ali Khan; Kareena Kapoor thanks him for the 'insane meal'

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan on Saturday thanked superstar and Saif Ali Khan's 'Adipurush' co-star Prabhas for treating them with an 'insane meal'.

Taking to her Instagram stories, a delighted Kareena shared a photo of the biryani sent to them by Prabhas and wrote, "When Bahubali sends you biryani it's gotta be the best. Thank you Prabhas for this insane meal #Adipurush."

In the photo, raita, salad, and some other food items can also be seen.

Prabhas loves to share food with his colleagues. Delicacies are also sent from his home at his shootings for him and every crew member of his films.

'Adipurush' is set to be a period drama showcasing the Hindu epic, Ramayana. It also stars Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh.

Reportedly, Prabhas plays character inspired by Lord Rama, Kriti plays Sita while Sunny plays Laxman. Saif plays the antagonist Lankesh, inspired by demon king of Lanka, Ravana.

The shooting for the film commenced in 2021 but had to be delayed due to the second wave of pandemic and the lockdown.

Helmed by Om Raut, the flick will be available to watch in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil and other languages. It is also set to be one of the most expensive films made in the history of Indian cinema.

The makers had earlier announced that the film will hit the big screens on August 13, 2022.

