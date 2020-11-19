Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan starrer ‘Adipurush’ to release in August 2022

On returning in yet another role with negative shades in an Om Raut film, Saif said: "I'm thrilled to be working with Omi dada again! He has a grand vision and the technical knowledge to really pull it off. He has taken me beyond the cutting edge of our cinema in the way he shot Tanhaji and this time he is taking us all further!

On working with "Baahubali" hero Prabhas in such a big project, he added: "It's a phenomenal project and I'm super thrilled to be a part of it! I look forward to clashing swords with the mighty Prabhas and to play a role that is electrifying and demonic."

On his part, Prabhas is excited to shared screen space with Saif, too. "I am super excited to work with Saif Ali Khan and I am eager to share screen space with a great actor," he said.

Filmmaker Raut said they needed an actor of Saif's stature to play a powerful villain.

"Who better than Saif Ali Khan, one of the greatest actors of our lifetime, to essay this powerful role. Personally, I enjoy every day at work with him. I am looking forward to this exciting journey with him all over again," Raut said.

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar and Rajesh Nair, and is currently in pre-production stage. It is expected to go on floors in January 2021.

"The audience should get ready to experience a story they believe in, on the big screen with spectacular visuals and magnanimous characters," said Bhushan Kumar.