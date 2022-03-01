Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon-starrer ‘Adipurush’ to release in Jan 2023

On the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri, the makers announced the release date of the much-awaited project, ‘Adipurush’. The film starring Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon will now be releasing on 12th January 2023.

Sharing the update, Prabhas took to Instagram and wrote, "#Adipurush Worldwide Theatrical Release in 3D on 12th Jan 2023."

An adaptation of the Hindu epic Ramayana, 'Adipurush' will see actors Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan in the roles of Lord Ram and Lankesh, respectively. Meanwhile Kriti Sanon will essay the role of Sita, while Sunny Singh will play Ram's brother Laxman.

The film will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

‘Adipurush’ is produced by T-series, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar, and Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, March 01, 2022, 08:39 AM IST