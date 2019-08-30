Prabhas helped me learn Telugu: Evelyn Sharma

Model-turned-actress Evely Sharma returns in “Saaho”, starring Prabhas. The film marks her Telugu debut. Learning Telugu wasn’t easy for the German-Indian actress, but she says Prabhas came to her rescue when she needed help to understand her lines.

“‘Saaho’ is my debut film in Tollywood. Telugu was difficult to learn initially but I had so many people to guide me on the sets - like Prabhas and director Sujeeth, so I managed to learn my lines quickly. I have finally learned Hindi now and Telugu is a completely different language. But I’m always up for a good challenge! We had so much fun shooting together with the pan-Indian cast, in three different languages!” said Evelyn.

The actress, who is an admirer of the “Baahubali” fame superstar, said: “I am a huge fan of Prabhas and when I got to know that I will be getting to work with him I immediately said yes. Prabhas is a thorough gentleman and he is so down to earth.”

In the movie, Evelyn’s character is called Jennifer. “It’s a small but significant role where I will be seen in an action avatar for the first time,” said the actress, adding: “I couldn’t be happier that I am a part of the biggest action thriller of 2019.”