Prabhas Birthday Special: From 'Darling' to 'Varsham' - best films of the Baahubali of Indian Cinema

'Baahubali' actor Prabhas was born born October 23, 1979, in Chennai. His father Uppalapati Surya Narayana Raju is a renowned film producer in the South. His family is originally from Andhra Pradesh.

The actor’s full name is Uppalapati Venkata Suryanarayana Prabhas Raju. He started his career with the Telugu film 'Eeswar' in 2002. He has delivered several hit films but his most talked about and massive hit was the 'Baahubali' franchise.

He became a mega star with the film and gained immense popularity as Baahubali.

Prabhas is now one of the highest-paid actors of South cinema. He is also the recipient of many honorable accolades.

On Prabhas' 42nd birthday on Saturday, here’s a list of some his best films.

Darling

The romantic comedy film, directed by A. Karunakaran, was released in 2010. The film stars Prabhas, Kajal Aggarwal, and Prabhu in lead roles. The film was loved by the audience and Prabhas was also called 'Darling' in the South because of his character.

Mirchi

Mirchi is a 2013 action drama film. It became the highest grossing film of that year. The film has received six state Nandi Awards including Prabhas receiving the Best Actor Nandi Award.

Varsham

Varsham is a romantic action Telugu film produced by M.S. Raju in 2004. The film was loved by the audience and became a huge success at the box office. It received the Best Film Award at the 52nd FilmFare Award South.

Baahubali: The Beginning

The epic fantasy action film directed by S. S. Rajamouli was released in 2015. The film set new records in the film industry. Undoubtedly, the film became a massive hit. It was also considered to be the most expensive Indian film with a budget of Rs 180 crore.

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion

The Baahubali craze continued with Baahubali 2: The Conclusion in 2017. The film had some highly commendable VFX effects and the sheer preparation of Prabhas for the character was applauded.

Published on: Friday, October 22, 2021, 06:16 PM IST