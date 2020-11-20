Prabh Deva has already tied the knot for the second time with a Bihar-based physiotherapist: Report

Dance sensation, actor and director Prabhu Deva, who was rumoured to tie the knot for the second time, reportedly married a Bihar-based physiotherapist in September.

Prabhu and his girlfriend exchanged vows at the 'Dabangg 3' director's Mumbai residence, reports India Today. A source close to the couple informed the outlet that the newly-wed couple are currently living in Chennai.

The Padma-Shri awardee reportedly met the physiotherapist while receiving treatment for a back problem and ended up developing feelings for her. Prabhu and the physiotherapist, who hails from Bihar, dated for a few months before taking the plunge, claims the report.

Earlier, a report suggested that the 47-year-old, who was said to be in a relationship with his niece planned to get married to her soon.