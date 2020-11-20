Prabh Deva has already tied the knot for the second time with a Bihar-based physiotherapist: Report

Dance sensation, actor and director Prabhu Deva, who was rumoured to tie the knot for the second time, reportedly married a Bihar-based physiotherapist in September.
Prabhu and his girlfriend exchanged vows at the 'Dabangg 3' director's Mumbai residence, reports India Today. A source close to the couple informed the outlet that the newly-wed couple are currently living in Chennai.
The Padma-Shri awardee reportedly met the physiotherapist while receiving treatment for a back problem and ended up developing feelings for her. Prabhu and the physiotherapist, who hails from Bihar, dated for a few months before taking the plunge, claims the report.
Earlier, a report suggested that the 47-year-old, who was said to be in a relationship with his niece planned to get married to her soon.
Prabhu was previously married to Ramlatha and the couple had three kids. However, their eldest son died of cancer in 2008.
In 2010, Deva headlined for his relationship with actress Nayanthara. After Prabhu Deva and Nayanthara's affair made headlines, Deva's wife had filed a petition against the actress and demanded her arrest.
Prabhu Deva officially divorced his wife Ramlatha and reportedly started living with Nayanthra in Mumbai. While, fans were waiting for the duo to tie the knot, they left everyone stunned after calling it quits in 2012.