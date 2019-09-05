Poster of Kalki Koechlin's 'Bhram' copied from 'The Nightingale'?

Mumbai A new poster of the web show "Bhram", starring Kalki Koechlin, has become the focus of controversy. The poster bears an uncanny resemblance to a poster of the Australian gothic thriller, "The Nightingale". The anonymous Instagram account, Dietsabya called out the similarity on Wednesday, shared snapshots of the similar posters of "The Nightingale" and "Bhram".

"The Nightingale" poster features the tense face of the film's heroine Aisling Franciosi, as a blackbird flies past, partially covering the face. the "Bhram" poster features Kalki's face exuding a similar expression, with a blackbird flying face and partially covering her face. The account captioned it: "We spot a 'cheel' (eagle) but think it is a 'kauwa' (crow)."