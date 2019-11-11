Post 'Saaho' failure, Prabhas to stay away from Bollywood in his next 'Jaan'

Telugu superstar Prabhas suffered a bit of a box office blow with the multi-lingual action thriller Saaho. The actor has now moved on to his next. Titled Jaan, it would be an out-and-out romantic film with Pooja Hegde as his significant other.

Sources in the know reveal Jaan, to be directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, would feature minimal action. “Prabhas feels his fans have had their fill of action in Saaho, at least for a while. Jaan will be a romantic film with a large number of songs to be composed by Amit Trivedi.”