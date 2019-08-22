Post LFW 2019 Esha Gupta meets with accident; posts details of culprit on social media

Actress Esha Gupta met with a car accident in Mumbai on Wednesday. However, the accident was not serious in nature and the actor reportedly did not sustain injuries. But Gupta took to social media and posted a picture of the car which hit her car.

Soon after the accident, the actress posted a picture of a car revealing the details of the number plate and tagged Mumbai Police. She wrote: “Need help, this car banged my car badly today outside Lilavati hospital @MumbaiPolice please help.” Mumbai Police was quick to reply and wrote back, “We have followed you. Please share your contact details on DM.”

Later Esha tweeted thanking the Mumbai police for their action, though she did not mention what action was taken. She wrote: “Thank you so so much @MumbaiPolice you’ve been so prompt n helpful.”