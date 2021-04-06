Post COVID-19 recovery, Kartik Aaryan buys a swanky new Lamborghini Urus worth Rs 3.4 crore

A day after Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan tested negative for COVID-19, he resumed work by arriving in his swanky new Lamborghini Urus in the colour black.

The extravagant SUV has red interiors and costs around Rs 3.4 crore for the Pearl capsule variant.

The Lamborghini is the latest addition to Kartik’s ride collection which also includes a dark green Mini Cooper worth Rs 40 lakh.

Kartik made his first appearance after testing positive for COVID-19 on March 22, two days after he walked the ramp for designer Manish Malhotra at the FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai.

