Post COVID-19 recovery, Kartik Aaryan buys a swanky new Lamborghini Urus worth Rs 3.4 crore

A day after Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan tested negative for COVID-19, he resumed work by arriving in his swanky new Lamborghini Urus in the colour black.
The extravagant SUV has red interiors and costs around Rs 3.4 crore for the Pearl capsule variant.
The Lamborghini is the latest addition to Kartik’s ride collection which also includes a dark green Mini Cooper worth Rs 40 lakh.
Kartik made his first appearance after testing positive for COVID-19 on March 22, two days after he walked the ramp for designer Manish Malhotra at the FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai.
On Monday, Aaryan took to Twitter and posted a selfie, writing, "Negative. 14 din ka vanvaas khatam (14 days of isolation over). Back to work."
Prior to testing positive, the actor was shooting for his horror-comedy "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2" with Kiara Advani and Tabu.
Last month, superstar Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, R Madhavan, Ranbir Kapoor, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali and singer Aditya Narayan among others tested positive for the virus.
The recent additions include Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal, Seema Pahwa and Abhijeet Sawant among others.
Following the surge in the COVID-19 cases in the state, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government on Sunday announced a weekend lockdown and night curfew during the weekdays till April 30, in addition to a slew of other restrictions like closure of private offices, theatres and salons to curb the unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik has several exciting projects in his kitty including the much-anticipated crime-thriller 'Dhamaka' and Karan Johar's film 'Dostana 2'.