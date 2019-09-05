Post breakup, Priyanka Chopra’s brother Siddharth dating South actress Neelam Upadhyay?

A few months ago, Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas flew in for the roka and engagement ceremony of Siddharth Chopra and Ishita Kumar. But, a month later, the wedding was called off and Ishita’s cryptic Instagram post confirmed that they had broken up. Months later, Siddharth attended the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration at Ambani residence with a mystery girl.

The mystery girl is Neelam Upadhyay, South actress. Soon after their appearance together at the event, rumours began about Siddharth Chopra moving on. Both of them colour coordinated in blue for the Ambani Ganpati celebration. While neither has confirmed or denied whether they are together or not, their appearance really gave them something to talk about.