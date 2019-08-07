Bollywood

Post Article 370 repealed, Alia Bhatt's 'Sadak 2' crew moves out of Kashmir

By BollywoodHungama

After the Indian government’s announcement of Article 370 being repealed, there are reports of Bollywood running scared from Kashmir.

After the Indian government’s announcement of Article 370 being repealed, there are reports of Bollywood running scared from Kashmir. According to reports in a section of the press Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2 and the Vikram Batra bio-pic Shershaah are being pushed ahead if not out of Kashmir.

Alia Bhatt who plays the female lead in Sadak 2 confirmed to this writer that the shooting of the film in Kashmir has been cancelled and moved to another location (yet to be decided). “Until there is a clear picture of what is going on in Kashmir how can any Bollywood crew think of shooting there? By the grace of God all will be well in the Valley,” a source from the Sadak 2 team told this writer.

In Hyderabad superstar Mahesh Babu can heave a sigh of relief as the entire shooting of the Kashmir schedule his new Telugu project Sarileru Neekevvaru is completed. Says a source close to Mahesh, “We were lucky. We shot in Kashmir for a major part of July without a hitch. The situation was absolutely under control. We finished our schedule just a few days before Article 370 was repealed.”

