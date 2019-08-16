Post AICWA ban, Mika Singh chants 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' as he returns from Pakistan

Singer Mika Singh faced netizens wrath after videos of him performing in Karachi went viral on social media. Known to have performed in Karachi at an event organised by former Pakistani president Pervez Musharraf's close relative, Mika was banned by film bodies FWICE and All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) and was even called 'anti-national’.

However on returning back in India the singer was seen chanting 'Bharat Mata ki jai' with the mob who were cheering for him. Mika shared a video on his twitter account. He captioned the video as, "Bharat Mata ki Jai! Thank you everyone for such a warm welcome. Happy Independence Day once again and salute to our jawans. They aren’t able to celebrate any festival, all to make our lives better. Jai hind..,"