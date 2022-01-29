Post a year of hectic schedules, Vijay Varma says his trip to Rishikesh was ‘much needed’

All set to steal the show with an interesting line-up of projects, Vijay Varma has been busy with hectic shoot schedules all of last year and has now taken a short break to rejuvenate at a yoga retreat in Rishikesh post his recovery from Covid.

Talking about his health holiday, Vijay says, "After a very busy year of shoots, I took this trip to Rishikesh which I feel was much needed. I am mesmerized by the peace and calm here. A yoga retreat was the best gift I could give to myself post all the covid distress. After almost 2 years I had a chance to just be spontaneous, and I am really enjoying using this break to recharge and restore my body and to just spend time with myself before getting back into the hectic schedules and life."

We have been seeing fun pictures of the actor across social media from Rishikesh where he has been seen attending the evening Aarti and enjoying the winters of Rishikesh. After a year packed of back-to-back shoot schedules in Benaras, Mumbai and Rajasthan, the actor is finally taking this much deserved break.

On the work front, the actor has an interesting line-up of projects including, 'Darlings' with Alia Bhatt, 'Fallen' with Sonakshi Sinha, 'Hurdang' with Nushrratt Bharuccha and Sunny Kaushal as well as Viacom's untitled project by Sumit Saxena.

Published on: Saturday, January 29, 2022, 12:09 PM IST