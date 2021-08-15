'Portals are going berserk': Sanjay Leela Bhansali refutes rumours of Madhuri Dixit, Rekha starring in 'Heeramandi'

Sanjay Leela Bhansali recently completed 25 years in Indian cinema as a filmmaker and on the occasion, announced his passion project 'Heermandi'. The ace filmmaker has joined hands with Netflix for the mega series, which will explore stories of courtesans during pre-independent India.

While details of the digital project have been kept under wraps, several reports recently claimed that 'Heeramandi' will feature Bollywood legends Rekha and Madhuri Dixit.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali, in a recent conversation with SpotboyE, refuted the rumours of Rekha and Madhuri Dixit coming onboard. A furious Bhansali also slammed media houses for their speculative reports around the 'fantasy casting' and said that he wakes up to new names every day.

The filmmaker said that just because he has decided to not address the rumours, media outlets "are going berserk" and coming up with their own casting.

Earlier this year, reports claimed that the director is considering Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Deepika Padukone, Parineeti Chopra, Manisha Koirala and Vidya Balan for the project.

As per a statement, the upcoming show will explore the hidden cultural reality of Heeramandi. It is a series about love, betrayal, succession, and politics in the kothas which promises SLB's trademark larger-than-life sets, multi-faceted characters and soulful compositions.

"'Heeramandi' is an important milestone in my journey as a filmmaker. This is an epic, first of its kind series based on the courtesans of Lahore. It is an ambitious, grand and all-encompassing series; therefore I am nervous yet excited about making it. I am looking forward to my partnership with Netflix and bringing Heeramandi to audiences all over the world," Bhansali, who has entertained us with his films 'Devdas', 'Black', 'Bajirao Mastani', 'Guzaarish' and 'Ram Leela' among others, said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday,August 15, 2021, 02:44 PM IST