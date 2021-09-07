Pornography Case: Bombay HC denies anticipatory bail to Gehana Vasisth, actress to move SC

Actress Gehana Vasisth, who is allegedly part of a racket producing and publishing porn films, has been denied anticipatory bail by the Bombay High Court.

According to ANI, her lawyer has said they will move to Supreme Court now in the matter.

Gehana was arrested by Property Cell of Crime Branch Mumbai for her alleged role in shooting, uploading porn videos on a website.

She has been booked under Sections 354C (outraging modesty of woman), 292, 293 (sale of obscene material) of the Indian Penal Code, Sections 66E, 67, 67A (transmission of sexually explicit material) of the Information Technology Act and provisions of the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.

Businessman and Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra is also an accused in another FIR in the porn film case.

Gehana is best known for featuring in the Alt Balaji web series 'Gandii Baat'. Apart from this, she has also featured in a few Hindi and Telugu films and commercials.

She has also featured in shows on the Ullu app.

Published on: Tuesday, September 07, 2021, 12:18 PM IST