Porn films case: After accusing Raj Kundra of demanding 'nude audition', model says she is getting threat calls

She added, "They are threatening me and accusing me of shutting down their business. They even said that you people watch porn films that's why we are making it." Suman also said that she feels her life is in danger because of those people and added that she will report a complaint against those people in the police station tomorrow.

In a clip, she had claimed that Kundra offered her a role in a web series and allegedly asked to give an audition in the nude.

"In August 2020, I got a call from Umesh Kamat, who offered me a web series produced by Kundra. When I joined the video call, he demanded a nude audition that I refused," she said.

The model even held a press conference and reported the same, in February this year.

For the unversed, Raj Kundra was on Monday night arrested by Mumbai Police for allegedly creating pornographic films and publishing them through some mobile applications.

The Mumbai Police earlier on Tuesday informed that the Property Cell of its Crime Branch had so far arrested a total of 11 people, including Kundra for their alleged involvement in the crime.