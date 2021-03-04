Porn content on OTT platforms must be vetted: Supreme Court

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday expressed concern over a few over-the-top (OTT) platforms showing some kind of pornographic content and asked the Centre to place before it the recently framed regulations by Friday.

A Bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan and R Subhash Reddy decided to examine the regulations as also an anticipatory bail plea by Aparna Purohit, the commercial head of Amazon Prime Video in India, in the context of the recent regulations.

The court was hearing Aparna's appeal against the Allahabad High Court denying her anticipatory bail in the case connected with the web series "Tandav." It underscored the need for some regulations and some screening of the programmes before being shown to the OTT audience. This will maintain a balance in what is telecast on OTT by companies like Amazon Prime, NetFlix, Hotstar and others.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Aparna, said the case against her was "shocking" since she happens to be an employee of Amazon but was neither a producer, nor an actor, and yet she had been named as an accused in around 10 cases relating to the web series across the country.

Tandav, a political thriller starring Bollywood stars Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia and Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, was launched as an Amazon exclusive in January and all its nine episodes have been completed since there was no court stay against its streaming.

Unlike movies produced in India or abroad, which require the censor board's clearance before release in theatres, the OTT evolved in the complete lockdown conditions due to the pandemic. It, therefore, had no control over the content until the government slapped the regulations on the platforms last week.