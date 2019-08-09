Popular 'Krrish 3' actor to star opposite Hina Khan in Vikram Bhatt’s 'Hacked'

For her second Bollywood film, Hina Khan will be seen in Vikram Bhatt’s next Hacked. The film was supposed to go on floors earlier in April this year. However, it did not materialise due to reasons unknown. The film is now expected to go on floors on August 20.

The makers have locked the antagonist of the film. Rohan Shah who was seen in the film Krrish 3 will be Hina Khan’s co-star in Hacked. This will mark Shah’s second Bollywood film as well. He played the teenage version of Vivek Oberoi’s character in Krrish 3 which was released in the year 2013.