Poori Gal Baat: K-pop fans accuse Tiger Shroff of copying KAI's 'Peaches'

Hours after Tiger Shroff released the music video of his first Punjabi song 'Poori Gal Baat', K-pop fans called it out for being "too similar" to 'Peaches' by South Korean singer KAI.

Not just the music, but netizens said that the dance moves were similar as well.

Tiger shared the song on his Instagram handle on Monday and wrote, "One of the most challenging things ive ever done. My first punjabi single tell me what u guys think."

The song is sung by Tiger himself and also features Mouni Roy alongside him.

However, within hours, K-pop fans flooded the comments section asking Tiger to give credits to KAI for the song. They also claimed that the music was plagiarised.

"Atleast give the credit to it's real owner.. like seriously Tiger," a user wrote. "Better give credits to Kai," another user commented.

The music for the song is by Prem and Hardeep while Ranbir Singh has penned the lyrics.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Tiger will be next seen playing the lead in 'Heropanti 2' opposite Tara Sutaria. He will also star in 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' opposite Akshay Kumar and in 'Ganapath' opposite Kriti Sanon.

On the other hand, Mouni has Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer 'Brahmastra' in the pipeline for her.

