'Poor you': Anurag Kashyap slams Times Now for accusing him of helping Rhea with 'imaginary' chats

As the media debate and discussion over actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death continues, the late actor's embattled girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty on Thursday spoke out for the first time in a lengthy interview with India Today Editor Rajdeep Sardesai.

And this does not seem to have sat well with another news channel, which has repeatedly taken to social media with the hashtag "ArrestRhea". The channel claims that this is a PR stunt of sorts (dubbing it "Operation Whitewash") and said that it was a "contest between justice and propaganda".

Incidentally, the matter is under investigation by the CBI, the ED and the Narcotics Bureau.

One of the claims made by the channel however has now seen it lock horns with Director Anurag Kashyap. In recent days Times Now has accessed many WhatsApp chats, which seem to suggest a drug link in the case. On Thursday, Editor Navika Kumar claimed that Rhea Chakraborty had been in touch with "several big directors".