'Poor Twitter': Kangana Ranaut blasts microblogging site after it asks for freedom of speech

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, whose official account on the micro-blogging site was recently suspended, lashed out at Twitter after it expressed concern over the potential threat to freedom of expression.
Twitter on Thursday expressed concern over the "use of intimidation tactics by the police" after it gave manipulated media tag to tweets by spokesperson of ruling party BJP, and said it is concerned about employees in India and the potential threat to freedom of expression.
Hours after the statement, Kangana took to her official Instagram handle to share a lengthy note.
She wrote: "Poor Twitter begging for freedom of speech, twitter the great, the unelected member of parliament, supreme justice of the world, keeper of moral compass of humanity and what is their basic qualifications or credentials to ask or forcefully acquire this power? Who are they?"
"Handful of druggies who can be bought and sold easily, everything has a price tag from followers to promotional tweets, these money greedy private businessmen and capitalists want to run nations, bully and control the governments? Really haven't we learnt from east India company?" she added.
Ranaut's official Twitter account was permanently suspended, on May 4, for violating the rules of the micro-blogging site repeatedly. Hours before the suspension, the actress had shared controversial tweets on post-poll violence in West Bengal, which were seen as a call to violence.
Meanwhile, in the official statement, Twitter said it will strive to comply with applicable law in India to keep its service available in the country. The microblogging platform said it plans to advocate for changes to elements of IT rules "that inhibit free, open public conversation".
"Right now, we are concerned by recent events regarding our employees in India and the potential threat to freedom of expression for the people we serve.
"We, alongside many in civil society in India and around the world, have concerns with regards to the use of intimidation tactics by the police in response to enforcement of our global Terms of Service, as well as with core elements of the new IT Rules," the spokesperson said.