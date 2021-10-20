'Poor kid has got into a mess': Prakash Jha reacts to Aryan Khan's arrest in drugs case

Bollywood filmmaker Prakash Jha recently reacted to superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's arrest in an alleged drugs case.

Aryan (23) was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 3 after the drug bust on Cordelia Cruises' Empress ship.

In an interview with India Today, Prakash Jha said that he doesn’t know much about the case, but is aware that 'poor' Aryan Khan is in a mess.

Aryan is currently lodged in Arthur Road Central Jail in Mumbai. The hearing on his bail plea, and of the other accused, will come up in court on October 20 at 2:45 pm.

Besides Khan, the bail application of other accused Nupur Satija and Munmun Dhamecha will also be heard on Wednesday.

The matter will be presented before Additional Session Judge VV Patil of special NDPS court. The case will be heard in courtroom number 44, Mumbai city civil and sessions court.

A total of 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals, have been arrested so far in the case related to the seizure of drugs following a raid at a party on the Cordelia cruise ship off the Mumbai coast on October 2.

Meanwhile, several Bollywood and television celebrities, including Pooja Bhatt, Hansal Mehta, Sussanne Khan, Raj Babbar, Shatrughan Sinha, Vishal Dadlani, Hrithik Roshan, Karan Patel, and others, have extended support to Shah Rukh Khan and his family amid Aryan's arrest.

