'Poor girl has gone through so much...': 'Chehre' producer Anand Pandit on Rhea Chakraborty's snub

"Chehre" producer Anand Pandit says the team steered clear of mentioning Rhea Chakraborty's name in the upcoming film until its trailer launch as they wanted to give the actor some space from public scrutiny.

The omission of Chakraborty's name from the cast had raised some eyebrows when the film's release date was announced earlier this year, but Pandit said it was not because they were worried about any backlash.

The 28-year-old actor found herself in the middle of a storm when she was arrested last September by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with its probe into the drugs angle related to the case of death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, her boyfriend.