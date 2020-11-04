Poonam Pandey's 'porn photoshoot' in Goa government property prompts FIR against 'unknown persons'

Panaji: Actor Poonam Pandey has caused yet another stir in Goa. The Goa Police on Wednesday filed an FIR against unknown persons days after pictures of her provocative photoshoot at the secluded Chapoli dam site in Canacona appeared on social media.

The FIR followed a complaint by the local opposition party, Goa Forward, which had alleged that Pandey had participated in a "porn" photoshoot in a property owned by the Goa government's Water Resources department.

According to Superintendent of Police (South Goa) Pankaj Singh, an offence had been registered against unknown persons under section 294 (obscenity) of the Indian Penal Code.

Women's wing of Goa Forward Party has also filed a complaint with South Goa SP against Pandey for shooting the obscene video.

Durgadas Kamat, Vice President and spokesperson, Goa Forward Party demanded the resignation of Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Water Resources Minister Filipe Neri Rodrigues "Video of Poonam Pandey has gone viral in Goa. Entertainment Society of Goa (ESG) normally issued permission for the shoot in Goa. The Chief Minister is the chairman of the ESG. The BJP government led by Pramod Sawant is promoting Goa as porn destination which is bringing bad name to the state," Kamat told ANI.

"We demand the resignation of the Chief Minister and Water Resources Minister Filipe Neri Rodrigues. Our Goa Women Forward led by Advocate Ashma is filing an official police complaint with South SP Pankaj Singh," he said.

Digambar Kamat, Leader of Opposition said that the viral "porn" video circulated on social media raises serious questions on the security of highly sensitive places like dams, any sabotage can cause a huge disaster.

"How a video shooting can take place in daylight with all authorities remaining clueless? This is a clear case of Intelligence Failure and Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant must take serious cognizance of the same. Dams and Atomic Plants come under highly sensitive zones and there must be round-the-clock security around such places," he stated.

"If such places can be trespassed so easily, it raises serious questions on the role of security and intelligence agencies. This incident has raised alarm bells once again and the government must act immediately," he added.

The Leader of Opposition demanded that fast track investigation and action against those who allowed the shooting of the video.

In September, Pandey (29) had filed an FIR against her husband Sam Bombay for causing hurt, criminal intimidation and molestation at the Canacona police station.