Poonam Pandey's net worth in 2020 will make your jaw drop

Actress and model Poonam Pandey, who often courts controversies for her bold statements and sizzling social media presence, has said that her net worth is 'very close to the kind of money superstars make'.

Known for posting explicit content online, Pandey launched her own app in 2017, which now reportedly has 2.5 million subscribers. According to reports, as of 2020 her net worth is estimated at $7 million. A lavish apartment at Mumbai's Bandra area and a BMW 5 Series Luxury Sedan, which is starts at ₹ 55.4 lakhs in India, adds up to her massive net worth of Rs 52 crore.

In her interview with the Times of India, when asked if it was true, Pandey said, "See, I don’t want anyone coming after me but yes, it’s very close to the kind of money superstars make."

She also revealed that she now has 'six staff members, three chefs, a husband who isn’t as traumatised by the things I do unlike my parents, a BMW luxury sedan and a Porsche on my wishlist.'