Poonam Pandey's Instagram account hacked; actor urges everyone to not reply to anything

Actress Poonam Pandey, who’s had a controversial 2020, is now headlining once again after her Instagram account was hacked.

Poonam is the latest addition to the list of celebs whose social media accounts were hacked.

Over the last couple of days, filmmaker Farah Khan, actor Vikrant Massey and actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar also shared a similar ordeal.

According to a report by ETimes, Poonam said that she realised her account was hacked after she failed to login.

The 29-year-old who is active on Instagram, made a new page earlier this month.

She said, “It has taken me years to establish a loyal fan base and it would be some time before I manage to retrieve it. I just hope the miscreant doesn’t misuse it."

Poonam further added that she’s trying her best to get her original account back. "I urge everyone to not reply to anything that’s coming from my old Instagram account. Hopefully, this will get sorted out soon,” she added.