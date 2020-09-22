Poonam Pandey's husband arrested in Goa

Actress and model Poonam Pandey's husband, Sam Bombay was arrested by the Goa Police on Tuesday for assaulting her during their honeymoon.

The couple were staying in Canacona, Goa. According to local media reports, Pandey had filed a complaint against her husband alleging assault.

Poonam Pandey, who's popularly known for her sizzling social media presence and controversial antics, tied the knot with her boyfriend, earlier this month. She had announced the news on September 10 and shared some romantic stills from her lavish ceremonies captioned as "Here’s looking forward to seven lifetimes with you."