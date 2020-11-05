Poonam Pandey Vs Milind Soman's birthday suits: Apurva Asrani points out hypocrisy over nudity

Filmmaker Apurva Asrani took to social media and called out the hypocrisy over nudity. Comparing the news around actors Milind Soman and Poonam Pandey, Asrani pointed out how we’re kinder to men posing nude versus women.
For those unversed, Pandey was booked on Wednesday for obscenity during a shoot at the Chapoli dam in Canacona village in Goa, police said.
The complaint was filed by the state Water Resources department which manages the dam.
Deputy superintendent of police Nelson Albuquerque said Pandey will be summoned for questioning.
"A case was registered against Pandey after she was spotted in the video which has gone viral. She has been booked for obscene gestures, trespassing on the government property, and for shooting and distributing an indecent video," the officer said.
Parties like the Congress and the Goa Forward Party (GFP) had questioned the misuse of the government property for shooting such video.
On the other hand, Model-actor and fitness enthusiast Milind Soman celebrated his 55th birthday by running nude on a beach in Goa.
Apurva wrote, “#PoonamPandey & #MilindSoman both stripped down to their birthday suits in #Goa recently. Pandey partly, Soman completely. Pandey is in legal trouble--for obscenity. Soman is being lauded for his fit body at age 55. I guess we are kinder to our nude men than to our nude women.”
Meanwhile, a police inspector was suspended following outrage over Pandey's photoshoot.
"Police inspector in-charge of the Canacona police station Tukaram Chavan has been suspended," Deputy Superintendent of Police Nelson Albuquerque told the protestors in Canacona.
Soman on the other hand, courted controversy for posing nude in 1995 with his then-girlfriend Madhu Sapre, an ex-Miss India and model. The duo headlined for baring it all with a python wrapped around them in a print advertisement for Tuffs Shoes.
Mumbai Police’s social service wing registered a case against the ad agency, creators and the models under the Wildlife Protection Act.
The case went on for 14 years after which the accused were acquitted.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)