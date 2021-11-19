Poonam Dhillon takes a digital plunge with 'Dil Bekaraar'

Poonam Dhillon, the yesteryear Bollywood beauty who is known for her stint in popular films like Noorie, Red Rose, Sohni Mahiwal, Teri Meherbaniyan and Karma is all set to commence her second innings via OTT platform with Dil Bekaraar.

The Disney+ Hotstar original is based on Anuja Chauhan’s popular novel, Those Pricey Thakur Girls, and along with Poonam Dhillon, the web series also stars Raj Babbar, Padmini Kohlapure, Sahher Bambba, Akshay Oberoi, Medha Shankar, and Sukhmani Sadana. Set in the ‘80s, the web series is a sweet and sour story of Delhi’s Thakur family which is helmed by Habib Faisal. The series where Poonam will be seen portraying the role of a mother of five daughters will be streamed from November 26.

When asked about her second innings in the year 2021 and her experience in the digital space, Poonam shared, “Definitely 2021 has been a good year for this innings of mine. I have been working through the pandemic. I enjoyed playing different characters. Web Series are a new addition to the repertoire of my work. I have done films and television as well as theatres, and now doing web series... it’s really exciting. You get to do characters that you don’t get to do in films, so it provides a whole new platform for all actors."

The Noorie star gave a sneak peek into her character of Dil Bekaraar, Poonam shares, “She is a typical educated, upper middle-class Delhi Woman who could have been done well in her career. She’s a homemaker who doesn’t want to work. A doting mother who looks after her kids and the entire house, she is like every other common Indian woman. She is the pillar of her family. She’s loving and intelligent. In short, my role is interesting and enduring, a lot of women will be able to relate to my role.”

The star cast of Dil Bekaraar which also includes Raj Babbar and Padmini Kohlapure along with Poonam makes it look like a reunion of 80s stars on the digital platform. Talking about her working experience with Raj and Padmini, Poonam shares, “I share a good association with Raj Babbar. Also, I’ve done so many films with him. I and Padmini are great friends. Both of us share a great comfort level. And working together on such a platform was like an inordinate opportunity. Reminiscing about old days we turned nostalgic.”

After Dil Bekaraar what’s next on the cards for Poonam? “I have completed two films that are ready for release. I have an OTT web series on Netflix, also have a Punjabi film again with Raj Babbar.” “It’s fun to be working as I have no responsibilities now. Good time to be a character artist for me,” confesses Poonam.

Published on: Friday, November 19, 2021, 07:57 AM IST