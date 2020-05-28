Pooja Hegde's Instagram account hacked; why 'Pooja must apologize Samantha' is trending

'Ala Vaikuntapurramloo' actress Pooja Hegde, on Wednesday, took to Twitter to reveal that her Instagram account got hacked. After spending an hour 'stressing', Pooja's digital team managed to retrieve her account.

Pooja took to the micro-blogging site and wrote, "Hi guys, so I’ve been informed by my team that my insta account has been hacked and my digital team is helping me with it. Please do not accept any invitations or pass out any personal information out to the person asking. Thank you."