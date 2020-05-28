Pooja Hegde's Instagram account hacked; why 'Pooja must apologize Samantha' is trending

'Ala Vaikuntapurramloo' actress Pooja Hegde, on Wednesday, took to Twitter to reveal that her Instagram account got hacked. After spending an hour 'stressing', Pooja's digital team managed to retrieve her account.
Pooja took to the micro-blogging site and wrote, "Hi guys, so I’ve been informed by my team that my insta account has been hacked and my digital team is helping me with it. Please do not accept any invitations or pass out any personal information out to the person asking. Thank you."
In another tweet, the 'Housefull 4' actress added, "Spent the last hour stressing about the safety of my Instagram account. Thanking my technical team for instant help at this hour. Finally, got my hands back on my Instagram. Any message, follow back or post in d past hour from my account has been done will be undone. Ty."
Meanwhile, the hacker took to Pooja's Instagram story and posted memes. In a post, the person shared pictures of Samantha's Majili and captioned it, "I don't find her pretty at all." The post didn't go down well and Samantha's fans trended #PoojaMustApologizeSamantha on Twitter.
In March, Pooja Hegde was under self-quarantine after returning from Georgia amid the coronavirus outbreak. The cast of Prabhas 20 returned to India earlier this week, after completing the Georgia schedule of the film. Earlier the team had also shot a schedule in Italy. Despite the global outbreak of the novel coronavirus, the cast and crew of 'Prabhas 20' managed to complete the leg ahead of its schedule.
The rom-com will hit the theatres in November, 2020 and is backed by UV Creations.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)