Pooja Hegde's befitting reply to Instagram user who asked her to post naked photo

Actress Pooja Hegde hoped onto her Instagram and conducted the ‘Post a picture of’ trend on Wednesday.

Pooja obliged to share some unseen pictures requested by her fans which included her eating and sleeping among other activities.

However, one Instagram user requested for a naked picture of the actress.

Pooja didn’t shy away either and replied with a cheeky comment.

The "Mohenjo Daro" actress posted a picture of her bare feet and wrote “nange pao” which translates to naked feet.