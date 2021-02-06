Pooja Hegde's befitting reply to Instagram user who asked her to post naked photo

Actress Pooja Hegde hoped onto her Instagram and conducted the ‘Post a picture of’ trend on Wednesday.
Pooja obliged to share some unseen pictures requested by her fans which included her eating and sleeping among other activities.
However, one Instagram user requested for a naked picture of the actress.
Pooja didn’t shy away either and replied with a cheeky comment.
The "Mohenjo Daro" actress posted a picture of her bare feet and wrote “nange pao” which translates to naked feet.
Pooja has some major films in her kitty with some of the biggest stars in the film arena.
She will be seen in the Prabhas-starrer multi-lingual romance "Radhe Shyam".
Earlier today, the makers released a pre-teaser of the Radha Krishna Kumar directorial.
The film’s teaser will be unveiled this Valentine’s Day, February 14.
Pooja will also be seen in "Most Eligible Bachelor" with Akhil Akkineni, and “Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali” opposite Salman Khan.
Besides that, she will also be seen in Rohit Shetty's "Cirkus" starring Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Varun Sharma among others.
It is an adaptation of William Shakespeare's play "The Comedy of Errors" and is set to release in the winter of 2021.
When asked about the opportunities that are coming her way, Pooja said, “Professionally, it is a very exciting time for me. I am doing what I always wanted to do. I am working with all the people I wanted to work with. It feels like my hard work is finally paying off. And of course, I’m nothing without my wonderful family of fans who are excited about the films that I’m doing and are showing me so much support.”