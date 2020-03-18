Pooja Hegde to get paid 4 times more for Salman Khan's 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'

'Houseful 4' actress, Pooja Hegde has reportedly hiked her fee for Salman Khan's 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'. Sajid Nadiadwala is paying the actress four times more than what she got for her last venture.
Salman Khan was looking for a fresh face for his 2021 release and the makers had finalised Pooja Hegde. The actress who is riding high on the success of her last two releases, has reportedly hiked her fees. A report by Bollywood Hungama suggests that she's getting paid four times more than what she got for 'Houseful 4'.
The report quotes a source saying: “She’s being paid four times more for Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali by producer Sajid Nadiadwala than she was for Housefull 4. And rightly so, since the entertainment market is success-driven and the leading men hike their prices after a hit. Why should boys have all the fun?”
Salman Khan had announced 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' as his Eid 2021 release. The actor is once again collaborating with producer Sajid Nadiadwala, after 'Kick'. The Farhad Samji directorial is a love story and Salman will be seen in a new avatar. Pooja Hegde is playing a small-town girl in the movie, that is scheduled to go on the floor by October 2020.
Apart from Pooja, Salman Khan will also be seen romancing Disha Patani in for the first time in 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai'. Patani played a cameo in Salman's 2019 release, 'Bharat'. 'Radhe' also features Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. Salman Khan will once again be seen playing a cop in the Eid 2020 release.