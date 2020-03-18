Pooja Hegde to get paid 4 times more for Salman Khan's 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'

'Houseful 4' actress, Pooja Hegde has reportedly hiked her fee for Salman Khan's 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'. Sajid Nadiadwala is paying the actress four times more than what she got for her last venture.

Salman Khan was looking for a fresh face for his 2021 release and the makers had finalised Pooja Hegde. The actress who is riding high on the success of her last two releases, has reportedly hiked her fees. A report by Bollywood Hungama suggests that she's getting paid four times more than what she got for 'Houseful 4'.

The report quotes a source saying: “She’s being paid four times more for Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali by producer Sajid Nadiadwala than she was for Housefull 4. And rightly so, since the entertainment market is success-driven and the leading men hike their prices after a hit. Why should boys have all the fun?”