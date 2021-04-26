Pooja Hegde tests positive for COVID-19

Actor Pooja Hegde on Sunday announced that she has tested positive for coronavirus.

The Radhe Shyam actor took to social media to inform her fans and followers that she is under home quarantine and is recuperating.

Pooja also said that she has mild symptoms and urged everyone to stay at home and take all the necessary precautions.

"Hello everyone. This is to inform you all that I have tested positive for Covid-19. Following all the protocols I have isolated, and home-quarantined myself," she wrote.

"I request all those who have come in contact with me recently to get tested too. Thank you for your love and support. I am currently recuperating well. Please stay home, stay safe and take care," Pooja added.