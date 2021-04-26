Pooja Hegde tests positive for COVID-19

Actor Pooja Hegde on Sunday announced that she has tested positive for coronavirus.
The Radhe Shyam actor took to social media to inform her fans and followers that she is under home quarantine and is recuperating.
Pooja also said that she has mild symptoms and urged everyone to stay at home and take all the necessary precautions.
"Hello everyone. This is to inform you all that I have tested positive for Covid-19. Following all the protocols I have isolated, and home-quarantined myself," she wrote.
"I request all those who have come in contact with me recently to get tested too. Thank you for your love and support. I am currently recuperating well. Please stay home, stay safe and take care," Pooja added.
Earlier today, in another tweet, she thanked her fans for all the love and wishes that they have been showering on her.
Pooja had recently crossed 13 million followers on Instagram. The actress posted her happy picture on the occasion and thanked her Instafam for the milestone.
On the work front, Pooja was last seen in film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo last year. She is now gearing up for her upcoming films including Most Eligible Bachelor, Radhe Shyam, Acharya, Cirkus and Thalapathy 65.
Pooja made her Tamil debut with Mugamoodi in 2012. Her Telugu debut was Oka Laila Kosam (2014). In 2016, the actress made her Bollywood debut with Mohenjo Daro.
She was also a part of 2019 film Housefull 4.
Meanwhile, other Bollywood celebrities such as Neil Nitin Mukesh, Sameera Reddy, Arjun Rampal, Sonu Sood, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal among others had tested COVID-19 positive.
