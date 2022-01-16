Pooja Hegde shares photo in sexy bikini top and shorts; sets the internet ablaze

Actress Pooja Hegde often treats her fans by posting stunning photos of herself on Instagram. She has also been sharing several photos from her holiday in the Maldives.

On Saturday, the 'Radhe Shyam' actress shared another sunkissed click.

In the photo, she can be seen dressed in a tropical printed bikini top and shorts set. She was all smiles for the picture as she stood on a wooden dock by the sea, with strong winds messing up her hair.

Pooja layered the ensemble with an oversized white collared shirt with an open front.

However, she did not write anything in the caption and added hut emojis. Check out her post here:

Moments after she posted the photo, fans dropped heart and fire emoticons in the comments section.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Pooja will star next in 'Radhe Shyam' with Prabhas. The release date of the film has been postponed due to rising Omicron cases.

She will also be seen in Salman Khan-starrer 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' and in 'Cirkus' with Ranveer Singh.

Published on: Sunday, January 16, 2022, 04:56 PM IST