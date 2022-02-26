Pooja Hegde is new 'jaan' of nation with 'Radhe Shyam' song 'Jaan Hai Meri'

It has only been a day since the song 'Jaan Hai Meri' from the film 'Radhe Shyam' was released, and it has already taken the internet by storm.

The song gives the audience a glimpse into the sizzling chemistry between Prabhas and Pooja Hegde.

Fans have already labelled Pooja as the new 'jaan' of the nation post the song's release.

The song has been sung by Armaan Malik, whereas the lyrics are written by Rashmi Virag. The music of the song is directed by Amaal Mallik.

In the song, the reel lovebirds can be seen as strangers who appear at a bench unbeknownst to the other and talk to each other through coal sketches they make on a wall. The highlights of the song are Pooja bumping into Prabhas as she carries a goldfish bowl across a rain-riddled street, and the couple talking to each other through sketches.

Prabhas, who plays a palmist in the film, can be seen reading Pooja's palm in the song. Both the actors even come up with goofy poses inside a coin-operated photo booth.

'Radhe Shyam' has been piquing the interest of the masses ever since the film was announced. Helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the film is a science-fiction drama is set in the backdrop of 1970s Europe.

The multilingual film is slated to release on March 11, 2022, all over India.

Besides Radhe Shyam, Pooja will also star in Salman Khan's 'Bhaijaan' and in 'Cirkus' opposite Ranveer Singh.

She will be seen in 'Acharya' with Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan, and SSMB 28 opposite Mahesh Babu.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, February 26, 2022, 05:41 PM IST