Pooja Bhatt shares unseen pics of her 'ever gorgeous' mom on her birthday; half-sister Shaheen reacts

On Monday, filmmaker-actor Pooja Bhatt, took a stroll down memory lane and shared a few pictures of her mother on her birthday.

In the image, we can see Pooja's mother Kiran Bhatt giving a doll to the former. Pooja also posted a picture of a card which she made on one of the birthdays of her mother.

"To my ever gorgeous Mother Lorraine Bright who then went onto become Kiran Bhatt.. Happy Birthday and thank you! There would be no me if there was no you! Not to mention your amazing capacity to preserve and archive details of my life that recede way back in the mists of time.. like this birthday note/card I made you when I was a child," she captioned the post.