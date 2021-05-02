Pooja Bhatt pays tribute to Major Bikramjeet Kanwarpal, reveals she cast him on the spot for 'Paap'

Retired Army officer and veteran actor Major Bikramjeet Kanwarpal passed away on Saturday in Mumbai due to COVID-19 complications.

Earlier today, actress and producer Pooja Bhatt penned a heartfelt note for the actor and recalled their first meeting.

She also shared pictures that the late actor had clicked during the shoot of their film Paap in Himachal Pradesh.

Pooja wrote that she had first met Kanwarpal in the year 2002 by chance at her office in Khar. Her post further talks about the actor's passion to be a part of the film industry.

"I met Major Bikramjeet Kanwarpal in 2002 by chance at my office in Khar. He had come in without an appointment and it so happened that I was in the garden feeding my fish when I turned and locked eyes with the most earnest-looking person I had met in a while. He introduced himself as an ex-army officer who now wants to be an actor. “Why?” Was my immediate response. “It’s a chaotic world in comparison to the army.” He looked at me with the most beseeching, gentle eyes “It’s my dream Mam” he said. I melted. And cast him on the spot for my film PAAP without so much as an audition," she wrote.

The Bombay Begums actress went on to write, "Yesterday I saw the news that we lost him to Covid-19. I was stunned, yet my mind went back to our schedule in Spiti and I stumbled to a large trunk and pulled out a gift he gave me at the end of the film- a painstakingly put together photo album of the trip... memories to cherish forever. Today I flip through the album with gratitude and yet another reminder that life is precious and way too short."

"Salutations Major Bikramjeet and thank you for the camaraderie, love, respect and especially the memories. I shall hold onto them until I become a memory in someone’s head and heart myself," Pooja concluded.