Pooja Bhatt marks four years of sobriety, calls it 'an enriching journey'

Mumbai: Actor-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt on Thursday celebrated her four years of abstinence from alcohol and said she is grateful towards life for giving her strength to overcome addiction.

Pooja Bhatt took to Twitter and posted a photograph of a picturesque pink sky, writing it has been marked departure from her earlier lifestyle of spending time in "packed city bars".

"Four years sober today! Earlier it was pink champagne, malt and packed city bars. Now it is pink skies and deserted country roads. What an enriching, searing journey it has been.

"Gratitude to life and the divine force that has watched over me, kept me true, vulnerable, strong. #sobrietyrocks," the 48-year-old actor wrote.