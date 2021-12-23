e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 10:52 AM IST

Pooja Bhatt celebrates five years of quitting alcohol, says 'sober is the new sexy'

Actor-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt marked five years of sobriety and said she feels grateful towards life
PTI
Actor-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt on Thursday marked five years of sobriety and said she feels grateful towards life.

The popular star of the 90s, best known for movies such as "Daddy", "Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin", "Sadak", "Tamanna", and "Zakhm", took to social media to celebrate the milestone.

"Happy Birthday to me! Five years sober today. Gratitude. Humility. Liberty," she wrote.

The 49-year-old actor also shared the same post on Instagram alongside a photo of her and said sober is the new sexy.

Pooja Bhatt, daughter of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, has been vocal about her struggles with alcohol.

She has previously said she quit drinking because she thought she had fallen into the "trap of addiction myself and the only way to get out of it was to acknowledge it to myself".

On the work front, she was last seen in this year's Netflix drama series "Bombay Begums".

Published on: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 10:52 AM IST
