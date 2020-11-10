Pooja Bedi receives flak for comparing Milind Soman’s nude picture with Naga Babas

Actress and columnist Pooja Bedi courted controversy for weighing in on Milind Soman’s birthday suit row.
Bedi took to Twitter and compared it with Naga Babas seen at Kumbh Mela. She wrote, “Absolutely nothing obscene about @milindrunning aesthetic pic. The obscenity lies in the minds of a viewer imagining more! His crime is being good looking, famous & setting bench marks! If nudity is a crime all naga babas should be arrested. Smearing ash can't make it acceptable!”
The tweet triggered many who called it an attack on Hinduism. One user wrote, “They don't do it for fame... Think twice before uttering nonsense about anything. I know you people need attention at any cost but sometimes you cross the limits. #ShameOnYou”
“This one mould fits all type of equality is a western concept. Don’t try to see India with this bird eye view. The nagas r nude out of their spiritual commitments. They practice the epitome of renunciation, which has been glorified in our culture,” added another.
Here are some more reactions on the microblogging site.
For those unversed, Goa Police have registered a case against model Milind Soman for allegedly promoting obscenity, over his nude posted on the actor-model’s 55th birthday.
The case was registered on Friday, a day after Goa Suraksha Manch (GSM), a political outfit, lodged a complaint in this connection, he said.
"Soman has been booked under IPC section 294 (obscene act in public place) and section 67 of the Information and Technology Act after the complaint by Goa Suraksha Manch," Superintendent of Police (South) Pankaj Kumar Singh said.
The GSM in its complaint has alleged that the model had indulged in obscenity at a public place. It also said that the picture projected Goa in a wrong manner.
On Thursday, the police had arrested actor-model Poonam Pandey and her husband for allegedly trespassing on government property and shooting an "objectionable" video at a dam in Canacona town in South Goa.