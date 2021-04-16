Pooja Bedi hits back at Twitter user who called out her 'privilege' in unmasked Goa beach video

Former actress and columnist Pooja Bedi was slammed by netizens after she travelled to Goa with fiancé Maneck Contractor amid the 15-day coronavirus lockdown in Mumbai.

Sharing a video from a speedboat, Pooja wrote, "Life is meant to be lived...not spent caged and masked for a year/years in fear of a virus that's clearly not going away! If you died tomorrow after year of masking/lockdown... what would ur greatest regret be?"