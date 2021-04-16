Pooja Bedi hits back at Twitter user who called out her 'privilege' in unmasked Goa beach video

Former actress and columnist Pooja Bedi was slammed by netizens after she travelled to Goa with fiancé Maneck Contractor amid the 15-day coronavirus lockdown in Mumbai.
Sharing a video from a speedboat, Pooja wrote, "Life is meant to be lived...not spent caged and masked for a year/years in fear of a virus that's clearly not going away! If you died tomorrow after year of masking/lockdown... what would ur greatest regret be?"
When a user called out Bedi for her “privilege”, the 50-year-old hit back.
The user commented, “Ma'am people are dying of covid complications every day. Check your privilege. God bless you,” to which Pooja replied, “What privilege?? Beaches are available and accessible to every individual irrespective of what u consider privilege... We have a large coastline in India. It's only your state of mind (fearful or positive) that makes u avail the "privilege".”
Last year during this time when the entire country was under strict lockdown, Pooja was stationed at a government run quarantine facility before entering Goa, where her health and wellness business is based.
Pooja v-logged the condition of the vicinity and revealed that it was far from being considered as sanitised.
India added a record 2,17,353 new coronavirus infections in a day taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 1,42,91,917, while active cases surpassed the 15-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.
This is the second consecutive day that the country has reported over two lakh cases.
Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 61,695.
