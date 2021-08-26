Pooja Bedi calls Covid vaccination drive 'sinister', says 'we're being subjected to illogical decisions of people in power'

Actress Pooja Bedi recently called the vaccination drive against COVID-19 in India 'illogical and sinister'.

On Twitter, Pooja responded to a Twitter user who told her to keep her anti-vaxxer opinion to herself.

She tweeted, "If 99% survive Covid with or without the vaccine the govt needs to focus on isolating, vaccinating & masking THOSE who have COMBORBITIES & are in the risk bracket. NOT VACCINATE the whole world! & certainly not discriminate against unvaccinated! It's illogical & Sinister! (sic)."

Tagging the official Twitter handles of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's office, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the World Health Organization and others, Pooja wrote, "Is there a credible answer to this question? Why are 100% of the population being subjected to a vaccine when 99% survive covid? Survival rate prior to vaccine was 99% Survival rate post vaccine is 99%."

When a user said that unvaccinated people pose a risk for everyone, Pooja said that those vaccinated are also spreading Covid.

"Unvaccinated pose risk for everyone, you can’t expect to be rewarded for stupidity," the user wrote.

Responding to the user, Pooja tweeted, "How? Vaccinated are also spreading it!!! The only *danger* for vaccinated is the supposed threat to themselves for not taking it."

A few days back, the actress called wearing masks inside the car a 'useless protocol'.

"It's bizarre that u have to wear a mask in your own car with your husband beside u (but can kiss him at home without one). Even more bizarre that u get out of the car & can sit at a restaurant (without mask) with your friends & amidst strangers. Useless protocols," she had tweeted.

She went on to say that people are being subjected to 'illogical whims and decisions of law makers/ people in power.'

Earlier this year, Pooja put out multiple tweets protesting why she wasn't allowed to roam mask-free in Goa, where she is based with fiance Maneck Contractor.

She had shared a video with Contractor where the two are seen riding a speedboat while posing for the video.

The actress captioned it, "Joys of living in healthy, happy #goa. Free your mind #NoFear Life is meant to be lived... not spent caged and masked for a year/ years in fear of a virus that's clearly not going away! If you died tomorrow after year of masking/lockdown.. what would ur greatest regret be?"

Apart from being a brilliant actress, Pooja has always been known for a lot of controversies. Daughter of Kabir Bedi and late Protima Bedi, Pooja had been vocal about various issues on social media.

Published on: Thursday,August 26, 2021, 12:32 PM IST