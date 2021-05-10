Pooja Bedi Birthday Special: From condom ad to calling her step-mom a 'witch' - controversial moments

Apart from being a brilliant actress, Pooja Bedi has always been known for a lot of controversies. Daughter of Kabir Bedi and late Protima Bedi, two very open-minded people who used to lead a wild and bohemian lifestyle in their time, Pooja Bedi had been vocal about various issues and has often broken stereotypes.
In fact, she has also been lauded for being a single mom and a woman looking for love in her late 40s.
From the beginning of her career, Pooja had made jaws drop with the choices she made. She started working as a model at the age of 18. With the release of Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar in 1992, she became the emblem of sensuousness.
Her string of relationships began at the age of 18, from Aditya Pancholi to her latest being Akashdeep whom she met on Bigg Boss, she had several affairs.
The actress turns a year older on May 11.
Here are some of the most controversial moments from Pooja Bedi's life:
1. When Pooja Bedi stirred controversy over anti-reservation comments
In September 2020, Pooja stirred controversy after tweeting against reservation. Her comments were met with conflicted reactions, with many pointing out that it was probably her privilege - she is the daughter of actor Kabir Bedi - that prompted her to make the statements in the first place. Pooja had written in a tweet, “Dear @priyankagandhi I think it's VERY positive that BJP wants 2 end the quota & reservation systems! if we believe in ONE India & merit & an end to divisive politics.... this is definitely a step in the right direction. This reservation system cannot be a FOREVER entitlement.” She was reacting to a statement made by Congress’ Priyanka Gandhi.
Twitter was unhappy to see a privileged Pooja share her views on ending the reservation. Many called out her dual standards, stating that someone who has been a product of nepotism and having her daughter enter the industry on the same note, should practice before they preach.
2. Pooja's controversial condom ad
In 1991, when the actress was at the peak of her career, Pooja had featured in a condom commercial opposite model Marc Robinson. Needless to mention, the ad had met with a lot of criticism and was caught in controversy. The ad was banned from airing on Doordarshan but later made it to cable TV. It was directed by Alyque Padamsee.
In an earlier interview with The Times Of India, Pooja had talked about the ad and why she was apprehensive about it. She had said, "We shot the ad in Goa. When I signed the ad, I was told I'll have to be in the shower and Marc Robinson will be on this boat. I was fine doing all that. However, when I reached the studio, I spotted Marc Robinson there. I asked what he was doing in the studio! That is when I got to know that the ad will also be showing him getting into the shower with me. I was told to use the hand shower on Marc! I was surprised and apprehensive although I was okay with it."
3. When his then-boyfriend Aditya Pancholi was accused of rape
For many, actor Aditya Pancholi is famous more for the trouble he attracts than for his films. Aditya Pancholi, whose son Jiah reportedly dated, is known more for controversies than films. His first brush with controversy was when actress Pooja Bedi dumped him after he allegedly raped her 14-year-old maid. Pooja, however, did not file any complaint. However, Pooja broke off her relationship with him.
4. When she called her step-mom 'wicked-witch'
Kabir Bedi married his long-time girlfriend, Parveen Dusanj in 2016 in a private affair with close friends and family. Pooja Bedi, from his first marriage with Protima, wasn't available for her dad's wedding. The actress had not been so fond of Dusanj and took it to Twitter by commenting, "Every fairy tale has a wicked witch or an evil step-mother! Mine just arrived! @iKabirBedi just married @parveendusanj." However, Pooja had later deleted the tweet.
5. Pooja Bedi vs Bigg Boss
Pooja was a contestant of Bigg Boss in the year 2012. However, she was asked to stay away from the grand finale of the show. According to media reports, the actress was contemplating sending a legal notice to Colors channel for chucking her out of the finale.
"I am taken aback. It's in my contract that I am to attend the finale. They blocked my dates and even informed me I was to do a medley. And three days ago abruptly the production house informed me that I was to not attend the finale. They told me that it was the channel's decision, however, the channel blamed the production house," Pooja had shared.
She had also stirred controversy after she tweeted about the host of the show Salman Khan and had said that he had ill-treated Pooja's friend Akashdeep Saigal in the house. Pooja was also seen blaming Salman and saying that he tried to demoralize, confuse and hurt his friend Sky.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)