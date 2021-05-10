Pooja Bedi Birthday Special: From condom ad to calling her step-mom a 'witch' - controversial moments

Apart from being a brilliant actress, Pooja Bedi has always been known for a lot of controversies. Daughter of Kabir Bedi and late Protima Bedi, two very open-minded people who used to lead a wild and bohemian lifestyle in their time, Pooja Bedi had been vocal about various issues and has often broken stereotypes.

In fact, she has also been lauded for being a single mom and a woman looking for love in her late 40s.

From the beginning of her career, Pooja had made jaws drop with the choices she made. She started working as a model at the age of 18. With the release of Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar in 1992, she became the emblem of sensuousness.

Her string of relationships began at the age of 18, from Aditya Pancholi to her latest being Akashdeep whom she met on Bigg Boss, she had several affairs.

The actress turns a year older on May 11.



Here are some of the most controversial moments from Pooja Bedi's life:



1. When Pooja Bedi stirred controversy over anti-reservation comments



In September 2020, Pooja stirred controversy after tweeting against reservation. Her comments were met with conflicted reactions, with many pointing out that it was probably her privilege - she is the daughter of actor Kabir Bedi - that prompted her to make the statements in the first place. Pooja had written in a tweet, “Dear @priyankagandhi I think it's VERY positive that BJP wants 2 end the quota & reservation systems! if we believe in ONE India & merit & an end to divisive politics.... this is definitely a step in the right direction. This reservation system cannot be a FOREVER entitlement.” She was reacting to a statement made by Congress’ Priyanka Gandhi.



Twitter was unhappy to see a privileged Pooja share her views on ending the reservation. Many called out her dual standards, stating that someone who has been a product of nepotism and having her daughter enter the industry on the same note, should practice before they preach.



2. Pooja's controversial condom ad



In 1991, when the actress was at the peak of her career, Pooja had featured in a condom commercial opposite model Marc Robinson. Needless to mention, the ad had met with a lot of criticism and was caught in controversy. The ad was banned from airing on Doordarshan but later made it to cable TV. It was directed by Alyque Padamsee.