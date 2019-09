Pooja Bedi backs 'batchmate' Omar Abdullah's release, who has been under house arrest

Mumbai: Bollywood personality Pooja Bedi on Monday said she hopes the Centre puts a plan in place soon for the release of former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah who is under house arrest for nearly a month.

Abdullah is under house arrest since early August when the Centre revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status granted under Article 370 of the Constitution and decided to bifurcate the state into the Union Territories of J&K, and Ladakh.

Tagging the PMO, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and some journalists, Bedi took to Twitter and wrote,"Its been almost a month since @OmarAbdullah has been detained. He's my batchmate, and a family friend (we go back 3 generations)." "I hope the Govt puts a plan in place soon for his release as this clearly can't go on forever! Solutions MUST be found," wrote Bedi, who is also a newspaper columnist.

Besides Omar Abdullah, his father and three-time chief minister Farooq Abdullah, and another former CM, Mehbooba Mufti, are also under detention.